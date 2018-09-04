Partick Thistle give Kris Doolan bonus after ghost goal

The Jags striker had his strike controversially disallowed in their victory over Morton.

Doolan's strike against Morton was ruled out. SNS

Partick Thistle have paid Kris Doolan his goal bonus after his strike against Morton was controversially disallowed.

The Firhill side won 1-0 against Morton on Saturday, but the attention was focused on Doolan's ghost goal.

His effort hit the back of the net but was ruled out by officials, with the club still awaiting a response from the SFA about the decision.

Doolan, who has donated the bonus to charity, said: "Saturday was absolutely bizarre and having watched it back a few times I still can't understand what the officials have seen to disallow it.

"I doubt I'll score a goal that good again this season but I've built a career on hitting the back of the net so I know if I keep working hard and getting into the right positions the goal will come soon enough.

"It isn't about the money for me and I just want to do everything I can to help the club get back to the Premiership.

"Having not scored so far this season I was desperate to get off the mark and thought I had done that when the ball hit the back of the net on Saturday."

Thistle manager, Alan Archibald, said: "It's easy for me to talk about it now because we still won the game but a decision of that magnitude could have cost us points.

"At the end of the day, even though we finished with the victory we had two players booked as a result of the decision, and in a league this tight goal difference could come into play by the time we're done.

"One of the most disappointing things for me though, is that we have heard nothing from the Scottish FA or the match referee since Saturday.

"As managers we sit in meetings every season with the association and the referees department where they talk about being open and communicating about decisions and rules but that conversation has to work both ways."

The footage:

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.