Scotland women qualify for their first ever World Cup

Scotland women have qualified for their first ever World Cup.

Shelley Kerr's side overcame Albania 2-1 to book their place at France 2019.

Scotland needed to better Switzerland's result to secure an automatic place, and with the Swiss drawing 0-0 with Poland, they ensured qualification as group winners.

Kim Little opened the scoring for the Scots inside ten minutes, but Albania hit-back, levelling just before half-time through Megi Doci.

Jane Ross struck the crucial goal midway through the second half to send the Scots to France.

Scotland have never qualified for the World Cup before but reached their first ever major tournament last year at Euro 2017.

They will now be amongst the 24 teams that will compete at the finals from June 7-July 7 in France next year.