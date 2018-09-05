Compper and Allan omitted from Celtic's Euro squad

Brendan Rodgers has submitted his final squad for the Europa League group stage.

Exile: Compper has been left out. SNS Group

Celtic have submitted their squad list for the Europa League group stage and there is no place for Marvin Compper or Scott Allan.

The deadline has passed for all teams to confirm their playing pool for the upcoming group matches and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has finalised the squad list for the matches against Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig and Rosenborg.

Compper, signed in January but plagued by injury since his arrival in Glasgow, has been omitted, suggesting he has no future with the club. Scott Allan, who has been farmed out on loan to Rotherham, Dundee and Hibernian since signing for Celtic in 2015, has also been left out.

Rodgers has also left out Daniel Arzani, the Australian teenager who joined the club on a two-year loan deal from Manchester City this summer.

However, there are places for fellow new recruits Lewis Morgan, Emilio Izaguirre, Youssuf Mulumbu and Filip Benkovic.

Celtic Europa League squad

B List players marked with *

Goalkeepers

Craig Gordon

Scott Bain

Conor Hazard*

Ryan Mullen*

Defenders

Emilio Izaguirre

Jack Hendry

Jozo Simunovic

Cristian Gamboa

Dedryck Boyata

Mikael Lustig

Filip Benkovic

Kristoffer Ajer

Kieran Tierney*

Daniel Church*

Wallace Duffy*

Kerr McInroy*

Anthony Ralston*

Stephen Walsh*

Lewis Bell*

Midfielders

Scott Brown

Scott Sinclair

Lewis Morgan

Tom Rogic

Olivier Ntcham

Youssuf Mulumbu

Callum McGregor

James Forrest

Eboue Kouassi

Scott Robertson*

Paul Kennedy*

Ewan Henderson*

Ross McLaughlin*

David Mckay*

Kristi Marku*

Forwards