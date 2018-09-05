Rangers leave Wallace and Rossiter out of Euro squad
Steven Gerrard has chosen his squad for the Europa League group stage matches.
Rangers have confirmed their squad for the group stages of the Europa League, with Lee Wallace and Jordan Rossiter missing out on places.
The Ibrox side qualified for the competition proper with a play-off win over FC Ufa and were rewarded with a draw against Villarreal, Spartak Moscow and Rapid Vienna.
Manager Steven Gerrard has named the group of players he'll select from for those group games but there's no room for two of the high-profile names in their squad.
Lee Wallace, club captain until this summer, has found there is no place for him for the European nights. Wallace is still in dispute with the club over being disciplined for his part in a dressing room bust-up with Graeme Murty last season. Despite taking action against the club, he has made his way back from injury to be part of the playing squad under new boss Steven Gerrard but with new signings Borna Barisic and Jon Flanagan ahead of him he's surplus to requirements in Europe.
Rossiter's omission is the latest in a series of disappointments for the midfielder. His signing from Liverpool in 2016 was considered to be a coup but the 21-year-old has been hit by repeated injury problems that have restricted him to just half a dozen games in two years.
All of Steven Gerrard's 15 summer signings have been included in the squad, including Gareth McAuley who signed a one-year deal this week.
Rangers Europa League squad
B List players marked with *
Goalkeepers
- Allan McGregor
- Wes Foderingham
- Robbie McCrorie*
- Brian Kinnear*
- Nicky Hogarth*
Defenders
- James Tavernier
- Connor Goldson
- Jon Flanagan
- Ross McCrorie*
- Nikola Katic
- Kyle Bradley*
- Borna Barisic
- Joe Worrall
- Gareth McAuley
- Rhys Breen*
- Jack Thompson*
- Jordan Houston*
- Lewis Mayo*
- Daniel Finlayson*
- Jay Mack*
- Nathan Patterson*
- Murray Miller*
- Kyle Mcclelland*
Midfielders
- Graham Dorrans
- Ryan Jack
- Ovie Ejaria
- Andy Halliday
- Daniel Candeias
- Lassana Coulibaly
- Ryan Kent
- Eros Grezda
- Stephen Kelly*
- Scott Arfield
- Cameron Palmer*
- Zac Butterworth*
- Kieran Mckechnie*
- Ben Williamson*
- Josh Mcpake*
Forwards
- Sadiq Umar
- Alfredo Morelos
- Kyle Lafferty
- Glenn Middleton
- Andrew Dallas*
- Matthew Shiels*
- Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude*