Aberdeen fail in appeal against Mikey Devlin red card

The player will serve a suspension after a disciplinary panel upheld the original decision.

Decision: Devlin's red card was upheld. SNS

Aberdeen have been unsuccessful in their bid to have Mikey Devlin's red card against Kilmarnock overturned on appeal.

Devlin was sent off just four minutes into the match at Pittodrie for hauling down Eammon Brophy near the halfway line as the striker sped towards goal. Kilmarnock went on to win 2-0, ending a long wait for an away win against the Dons.

Aberdeen immediately indicated that they would appeal the decision but, after a panel met on Wednesday to consider the matter, referee Craig Thomson's decision was ruled to be correct.

In a brief statement on their official website, an Aberdeen spokesperson said: "The club has this morning received confirmation it has been unsuccessful with the appeal for the red card shown to Michael Devlin last weekend.

"We are extremely disappointed with this outcome, which will now mean Michael misses our important league match against St Johnstone after the international break.

"The club will be making no further comment."



