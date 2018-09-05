Davies urges omitted Celtic trio to prove their worth

Daniel Arzani, Marvin Compper and Scott Allan aren't in the Hoops' Europa League squad.

Chris Davies spoke ahead of the Petrov v Milner "Match for Cancer" this weekend. SNS

Celtic assistant Chris Davies urged Daniel Arzani, Marvin Compper and Scott Allan to prove their worth in training after the trio suffered European disappointment.

Australian international Arzani, German defender Compper and playmaker Allan were amongst the notable absentees when Brendan Rodgers named his registered squad for the Europa League group phase.

Davies said a number of factors were taken into account before deciding to leave out the trio.

In Arzani's case, the former Liverpool coach pointe to the Man City loanee's lack of match fitness as key.

"Daniel is a young player, he is still adapting to the environment here," said Davies.

"He is two weeks into his training program here, which is, in normal terms, still early pre-season.

"He still has a way to go to get up to speed but he has a two-year loan and we are going to support his development.

"His main priority is to build up his condition, he's had half a development team game.

"The style we have is fast-paced and intense so players have to be at that level."

Compper and Allan have been frozen out of the first-team picture of late with the Scottish champions.

Davies said Celtic boss Rodgers had spoken to both about their current situation, and pushed for the duo to fight for their spot by standing out in training.

"They haven't been involved when available for recent squads," he added. "The manager has spoken to both about their situations.

"Picking the squad, we didn't need six central defenders on the list so that played a part (with Compper).

"It starts with the training day today, that's where Marvin and all the players are.

"We have a big squad and a very competitive squad so all the players have to fight for their position."

Compper was a high-profile January signing for the Hoops but a series of injuries have seen the German international slip down the pecking order.

Davies continued: "Marvin has had a difficult time since he got here, with injury as well.

"He's never quite got going or found his rhythm, that's been a disappointment on his part.

"He just has to keep working hard and we'll saw what happens."

'Surprising' McGregor decision

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor escaped SFA punishment after appearing to lash out at Celtic defender Kris Ajer during Sunday's Old Firm derby.

Davies voiced his surprise at the call to let the Scotland international off for the what Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard described as a "blatant" foul.

Asked for his reaction, Davies said: "Surprised, it was discussed after the game what the incident was and was pretty clear, if you saw the replays.

"But, at the same time, it is done, there is no point worrying about. I'm just pleased our player wasn't injured in the incident."

