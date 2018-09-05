  • STV
  • MySTV

Davies urges omitted Celtic trio to prove their worth

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Daniel Arzani, Marvin Compper and Scott Allan aren't in the Hoops' Europa League squad.

Chris Davies spoke ahead of the Petrov v Milner "Match for Cancer" this weekend.
Chris Davies spoke ahead of the Petrov v Milner "Match for Cancer" this weekend. SNS

Celtic assistant Chris Davies urged Daniel Arzani, Marvin Compper and Scott Allan to prove their worth in training after the trio suffered European disappointment.

Australian international Arzani, German defender Compper and playmaker Allan were amongst the notable absentees when Brendan Rodgers named his registered squad for the Europa League group phase.

Davies said a number of factors were taken into account before deciding to leave out the trio.

In Arzani's case, the former Liverpool coach pointe to the Man City loanee's lack of match fitness as key.

"Daniel is a young player, he is still adapting to the environment here," said Davies.

"He is two weeks into his training program here, which is, in normal terms, still early pre-season.

"He still has a way to go to get up to speed but he has a two-year loan and we are going to support his development.

"His main priority is to build up his condition, he's had half a development team game.

"The style we have is fast-paced and intense so players have to be at that level."

Compper and Allan have been frozen out of the first-team picture of late with the Scottish champions.

Davies said Celtic boss Rodgers had spoken to both about their current situation, and pushed for the duo to fight for their spot by standing out in training.

"They haven't been involved when available for recent squads," he added. "The manager has spoken to both about their situations.

"Picking the squad, we didn't need six central defenders on the list so that played a part (with Compper).

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1430133-compper-and-allan-omitted-from-celtic-s-euro-squad/ | default

"It starts with the training day today, that's where Marvin and all the players are.

"We have a big squad and a very competitive squad so all the players have to fight for their position."

Compper was a high-profile January signing for the Hoops but a series of injuries have seen the German international slip down the pecking order.

Davies continued: "Marvin has had a difficult time since he got here, with injury as well.

"He's never quite got going or found his rhythm, that's been a disappointment on his part.

"He just has to keep working hard and we'll saw what happens."

'Surprising' McGregor decision

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor escaped SFA punishment after appearing to lash out at Celtic defender Kris Ajer during Sunday's Old Firm derby.

Davies voiced his surprise at the call to let the Scotland international off for the what Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard described as a "blatant" foul.

Asked for his reaction, Davies said: "Surprised, it was discussed after the game what the incident was and was pretty clear, if you saw the replays.

"But, at the same time, it is done, there is no point worrying about. I'm just pleased our player wasn't injured in the incident."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1429993-allan-mcgregor-avoids-sfa-action-over-alleged-foul/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.