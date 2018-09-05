McGregor relishing chance to take on star-studded Belgium

Celtic's Callum McGregor said he will relish the chance to take on Belgium's stars.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5831037138001-callum-mcgregor-on-scotland-versus-belgium.jpg" />

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor said the friendly against Belgium is one to savour as it provides the perfect warm-up for the Nations League.

The World Cup semi-finalists visit Hampden on Friday night as Alex McLeish's Scots play their final friendly ahead of the Nations League opener versus Albania.

Scotland suffered back-to-back defeats on their Americas tour in the summer, but Celtic playmaker McGregor said he was unfazed by the prospect of taking on high-calibre opposition once more.

"It will be a big test," he said. "You always want to play against the best players and Belgium certainly proved at the World Cup they are a big team with a lot of good players.

"That's who you want to test yourself against - the best.

"The game will be intense, they will play one and two touch and get the ball moving so I think that is a good idea to have that before you play in the competitive game."

The Hoops star has cemented his place as one of the Scots' key men after a period on the fringes of the national team.

McGregor said he hoped to build on his run of form in the campaign to come after biding his time watching on from the sidelines.

He added: "When I got into the squad there were a lot of experienced players doing well, especially in the midfield unit with Broony and others.

"You have to wait your turn, get a feel for it and now I feel I am ready to play a big part."

