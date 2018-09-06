Christie hoping to muscle his way into Rodgers' Celtic plan

Ryan Christie feels ready to play for the Hoops after becoming stronger at Aberdeen.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5831072266001-ryan-christie-hopes-to-muscle-his-way-into-the-celtic-team.jpg" />

Celtic attacker Ryan Christie hopes to muscle his way into Brendan Rodgers' first team after bulking up on loan at Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old spent the last two seasons at Pittodrie but is to stay and battle for a starting spot with the Hoops this time out.

Moussa Dembele's move to Lyon has opened the door for the playmaker to make more appearances for Celtic, with Rodgers ranking Christie as one of his three remaining options to lead the line.

While he's rarely played in the main attacking role, the former Inverness prospect said he would relish the chance to start up-front for the Scottish champions.

He said: "From a selfish point of view, it's quite good for me and hopefully it opens up a window of opportunity.

"Then it is down to me to grasp that chance, hopefully the manager has confidence to put me in, even if it is up-front."

Christie has come into Rodgers' thoughts as a potential striking option after improving his physique whilst on loan at the Dons.

The Scotland cap said he now felt ready for first-team football at Parkhead after adding 7kg in weight.

Christie added: "The loan to Aberdeen done me the world of good, I've come back stronger and a more developed player. I feel ready to push to become a regular for Celtic.

"When I went away to Aberdeen I was small in stature, but when I came back, it's hard for me to notice it, but people who hadn't seen me for the year recognised a difference in me.

"That's always good to hear, that the gym work is paying off.

"I look back on photos when I first joined Celtic and I looked like a wee boy compared to now.

"I was 66.5kg when I first joined and now I am about 73.5kg.

"The sport scientists at Celtic were on at me every week even when I was at Aberdeen to make sure I was doing my gym work and it has benefited me massively."