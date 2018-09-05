SPFL uphold Wallace and Miller appeal over Rangers fines

Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller were fined heavily after Rangers lost to Celtic 4-0.

Fined: Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller were punished by Rangers after a bust-up with Graeme Murty. SNS

The SPFL have upheld Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller's appeal against the disciplinary sanctions imposed upon them by Rangers.

The Ibrox outfit fined club captain Wallace the maximum four weeks' wages after an alleged dressing-room bust-up with former manager Graeme Murty, while Miller was also dealt a financial punishment for his part in the incident.

Rangers took action after Wallace, 30, was accused of venting his anger at Murty in the aftermath of the 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic in April, with teammate Miller also said to be heavily critical of the Light Blues' approach.

The club's hierarchy felt the pair crossed a line and, after talks with managing director Stewart Robertson and human resources staff, decided to suspend the players on full pay.

Wallace and Miller denied the bust-up had occurred and took the case to the SPFL.

On Wednesday, the governing body upheld the pair's appeal. A statement is expected later this evening from the SPFL.

Miller departed Rangers in the summer, taking over as Livingston's player-boss before swiftly moving to Dundee following his shock early exit from the Lions.

Wallace, meanwhile, has returned to the first-team fold under new manager Steven Gerrard. He is no longer Rangers skipper, though, with James Tavernier appointed the new club captain in the summer.

