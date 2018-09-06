  • STV
  • MySTV

McLeish: Belgian test can help Scotland beat the rest

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Paul Barnes Paul Barnes

The national team manager said Russia demonstrated the importance of friendlies.

Alex mcLeish
SNS Group

Alex McLeish has said pitting his Scotland team against Belgium's stars will help develop the side for success against other teams.

Friday's friendly at Hampden sees the national team go up against Eden Hazard and company just days before the Nations League campaign begins with a home match against Albania.

McLeish said there was more benefit to tackling a top-ranked side than a lesser team if Scotland are to improve, and pointed to Russia as an example.

As hosts of World Cup 2018, Russia had no competitive games ahead of the tournament but played a punishing series of friendlies against Argentina, Spain, France and Brazil among others in a stretch of winless games. In the finals Stanislav Cherchesov's side progressed from their group and reached the quarter finals.

"I believe that for us to get better, we have to play the better teams," McLeish said. "And I believe that the big example of that, if you look at the World Cup, the Russians had taken on seven pretty tough games before they went to play in the finals.

"They never won a game but look at the reaction when they got to the finals themselves.

"The team had finally gelled. The coach had to take a lot of flak from these previous games and then he got fantastic results. They weren't easy games to take on and we're in a similar situation."

McLeish will have played five friendlies by the time he faces Albania and believes he has reaped the benefits of being able to bed in before the business of qualifying for Euro 2020 begins.

"I felt it gave us good preparation time, a chance to look at good individuals over a period of time, a lot of preparation," he said. "I was grateful for that time. Yes, we could have had better results on a couple of occasions but I go back to the Russian guy again: sometimes you have to go a step back to go two forward.

"I would love to see this team gelling immediately. There's no doubting their athleticism.

"We might have to run a wee bit further than the Belgians to stop their fluency but it's a privilege to try and get this team to a major finals again. That's how I feel about these preparation games: we've come to this point and it's a big point."

The manager all but confirmed that John Souttar would earn his first cap in the next week and suggested that he would make changes between Friday's friendly and Monday's competitive game.

"I believe there's enough players in the squad to play two really competitive teams," he said. "Obviously there's some new kids on the block over the last few months and they are a part of the squad now.

"We will be looking, obviously, to get a good performance level against the Belgians to try and upset them and go into the Nations League with all guns firing.

"I'm treating both games with a lot of importance but of course the Nations League game is the most important.

"We've done a wee bit of shaping this week to try to get the players to quickly gel into the formation that we believe maximises the strength of the players at our disposal. 

"It can't be perfect for everybody but we certainly feel that we've got good athleticism and legs in the team and they know that they're going to have to run about quite a lot and quite a distance against the Belgians who have been playing together for a long time.

"Certainly they have a proven team and they finished third with, in my opinion, the best team at the World Cup to watch, although they didn't win it."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.