Oran Kearney to make St Mirren decision within 24 hours

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Coleraine chairman Colin McKearney expects an imminent call from manager Oran Kearney.

Target: St Mirren want Oran Kearney to become their new boss.
Target: St Mirren want Oran Kearney to become their new boss.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKearney expects St Mirren managerial target Oran Kearney to make a decision on his future within 24 hours.

The Irish Premiership leaders granted permission for the Buddies to speak to schoolteacher Kearney earlier this week about replacing Alan Stubbs in the Paisley hotseat.

Kearney, 40, is now mulling over the move, with St Mirren keen to push through their early-season managerial switch while the top flight takes a breather to make way for international football.

Coleraine are now awaiting Kearney's call as they prepare to host Highland League side Formartine in the Challenge Cup this weekend.

Chairman McKearney said: "No decisions have been taken yet, we've given Oran permission to speak to St Mirren.

"He is reviewing his situation as he has a lot to take in with his children starting school.

"We're happy to give him time but St Mirren are maybe looking for a quicker decision.

"For both parties, we'd like to draw a line under it but there are many aspects to it, which I personally understand.

"I'm expecting a decision one way or the other within 24 hours.

"We've a game on Saturday (against Formartine), hopefully it's not a 'goodbye game'.

"We'd like him to stay, we've given him time and will support him all the way."

