Robertson: I can lead Scotland back to major tournaments

New captain Andy Robertson is confident of ending Scotland's long championships absence.

New Scotland captain Andy Robertson said he is confident of leading Scotland to a first major championships in over 20 years.

The Liverpool full-back has been handed the armband by his country as Alex McLeish's Scots prepare for their Nations League opener on Monday against Albania.

By the time the European Championships comes around in 2020, Scotland's wait to attend a major tournament will be at 22 years, having last played their part at the France 98 World Cup.

Robertson is the latest skipper tasked with trying to break the run, and the 24-year-old fancies his chances of bringing the unwanted record to an end.

He said: "The previous captains, going back to 1998, their one regret is probably that they never qualified for a major tournament.

"For me, it's a fresh start and I think we've a really good chance.

"I think we have the right balance in the squad, it's just about showing that on the pitch.

"I do believe I can lead this team to a major championships but the boys have to prove that. It starts on Monday as there is more chance of qualifying this campaign.

"The Nations League gives a better chance of making the play-offs and we have to take advantage of the two ways to get in.

"If we can qualify automatically or make the play-offs it will put us in the history books as it has been too long since we were last in it."

All the lads in this squad have the drive to get better. Andy Robertson

Robertson's rise at club level has seen the former Queen's Park and Dundee United defender become a Liverpool regular under Jurgen Klopp.

His energetic performances led to appearances in a host of high-profile matches, including last season's Champions League final.

Robertson expects other members of the current national squad to soon follow in his footsteps by making the step up to club football's top level.

"All the lads in this squad have the drive to get better," he added. "When you come away, you see how much they work in the gym, how they all stay behind after training.

"The young lads that have come in have so much talent, that's why the gaffer has picked them.

"It's just about timing and taking the right opportunities.

"John McGinn is a perfect example, he's flying at Aston Villa already, playing for a big club in the Championship.

"He has their fans onside, I know Steve Bruce loves him, if more players can do that, the better it will be for Scottish football."

Robertson's throw-in practice

Training: Andy Robertson (left) shares a laugh with teammate Robert Snodgrass. SNS

Liverpool have drafted in a specialist throw-in coach to help improve their ability in the technique.

Robertson said he'd noticed a tangible improvement in his throw-ins since Thomas Gronnemark's arrival, having been identified by Klopp as someone who could do with brushing up on the skill.

"Our manager is a lot happier with our throw-ins," he said. "It's not necessarily about the taker, we're a lot more switched in and in better positions to get the ball out and switch sides.

"The lads technique on throw-ins has got better, the first day he came in the gaffer pulled me aside to say: 'you are definetely going with him!

"We've all bought into it, we are improving, we're a lot more accurate and now sometimes we throw it longer.

"It's a positive thing and has definitely worked for us."

He added: "The manager looked back on last season, obviously it was very positive for us but one negative he noticed was we surrendered possession a lot off throw-ins.

"It's effectively like a pass, he's looked at that, brought in this guy who can help us and already we're a lot better at it.

"I can throw it six metres further up the line, the small gains can make differences."