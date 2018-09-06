Greenock Morton appoint Jonatan Johansson as new manager

The former Rangers coach has been named as Ray McKinnon's successor at Cappielow.

Johansson worked as a coach at Rangers last season. SNS

Greenock Morton have announced Jonatan Johansson as their new manager.

The former Rangers coach has signed a two-year deal as he takes over at Cappielow following Ray McKinnon's move to Falkirk.

Johansson stepped up to lead the Light Blues alongside Jimmy Nicholl at the end of last season after Graeme Murty's departure.

He left Ibrox in the summer as Steven Gerrard overhauled the club's coaching staff but has quickly found a new position in the Scottish game.

Falkirk appointed McKinnon - who joined Morton in the summer- as their new manager on Friday after Paul Hartley was sacked.

Ton chairman Crawford Rae hit out at the manner of the ex-Dundee United boss' exit in a strongly worded statement.

But he has swiftly moved on to find a successor, with Johansson identified as the man to try and lead the Renfrewshire side to the top flight.