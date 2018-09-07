St Mirren appoint Oran Kearney as new manager

Kearney is moving to Paisley after success as boss of Coleraine.

Deal: Kearney has joined St Mirren. PA

St Mirren have announced Coleraine boss Oran Kearney as their new manager.

Kearney has signed a three-year deal with the Buddies.

The Buddies sacked Alan Stubbs after just four Premiership matches in charge, with the newly-promoted side picking up three points from the 12 on offer.

They moved quickly to appoint an immediate successor, receiving permission earlier this week from the Irish Premiership leaders to speak to schoolteacher Kearney over the vacancy.

And now the 40-year-old, who was shortlisted to replace Jack Ross in the summer before Stubbs' appointment, has accepted the position that will see him make the switch to Scotland.

Speaking to St Mirren's official website, Oran said: "It's been a rollercoaster 72 hours to be honest. It's all been very surreal.

"I had an interview in the summer that went well and I got a really good feeling about the people in charge at the club.

"I didn't get the job at that point but I said what's for you won't go by you and here I am.

"There were a few things I had to sort out but I feel at this stage it's the right move for me and I can't wait to get started."

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said: "We are absolutely delighted to have Oran in as our new manager.

"He is a highly impressive individual and I look forward to working with him."