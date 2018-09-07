  • STV
Kearney ticks all the boxes for St Mirren, says Fitzpatrick

Buddies chief Tony Fitzpatrick believes Oran Kearney possesses similar traits to Jack Ross.

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick feels new manager Oran Kearney "ticks all the boxes" for the Buddies as his passion is similar to that of former boss Jack Ross.

Northern Irishman Kearney has penned a three-year deal with the newly-promoted Premiership side after deciding to make the switch from Coleraine.

Kearney was interviewed for the vacant post in Paisley after Ross was poached by Sunderland having led St Mirren to the top-flight.

He lost out in the summer to Alan Stubbs, but has now been appointed after the Buddies relieved Stubbs of his duties just four games into the Premiership campaign.

Fitzpatrick believes Kearney can make a real impact upon his move to Scotland.

He said: "He's got great passion, he is a great man for engaging with supporters and has been very successful on the park.

"He's young, he's ambitious, so he ticks all the boxes for us."

Ross' departure for the Black Cats was a blow to St Mirren. Fitzpatrick, however, believes they have found a manager similar in Kearney.

He added: "It is difficult when you lose somebody like Jack Ross but Oran is in that sort of category.

"This is a community club and he engages with everyone, if you see what he done in Ireland, he's done similar to what Jack done here so he will be fantastic for this football club."

O'Neill: Kearney ready for step up

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is convinced Oran Kearney can thrive at St Mirren, as he recommended for the job.

Kearney departs Coleraine with the side top of the Irish Premiership, and O'Neill feels he can work his magic across the water in Scotland.

He added: "I recommended him for the job in the summer and he obviously interviewed extremely well as they've come back for him.

"It's a difficult time to go in there as the season has started but he's more than capable of making that step up.

"I've been very impressed by his Coleraine team, how he has developed the club.

"I'm excited for him to get the opportunity."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.