Souttar to make Scotland debut against strong Belgium side

John Souttar will look to thwart Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku at Hampden.

Debut: John Souttar makes his Scotland bow against Belgium. SNS

Hearts defender John Souttar is to make his Scotland debut against World Cup semi-finalists Belgium.

Souttar lines up in a three-man defence for the Scots alongside Celtic's Kieran Tierney and Blackburn's Charlie Mulgrew.

Bournemouth speed merchant Ryan Fraser has been given the nod to start at right wing-back after a flying start to the campaign, with new captain Andy Robertson leading the Scots out before taking his place on the opposite flank.

Fulham's Kevin MacDonald is to take his place at the heart of the Scots' midfield, with Aston Villa new recruit John McGinn and Southampton signing Stuart Armstrong making up the midfield trio.

Celtic playmaker Callum McGregor has been handed a supporting role in attack, where he will look to link up with club teammate and lone striker Leigh Griffiths.

The Scots are to face high-calibre opposition, with Chelsea star Eden Hazard and Man United forward Romelu Lukaku both handed starts for Belgium at Hampden.