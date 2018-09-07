Scotland thrashed by Belgium in Nations League warm-up

Alex McLeish's Scots suffered a 4-0 loss to Belgium in the Hampden friendly.

Celebration: Eden Hazard celebrates after adding Belgium's second. SNS

Scotland lost 4-0 to Belgium in their final warm-up match ahead of the Nations League.

Man Utd forward Romelu Lukaku edged the visitors in-front at half-time, before a Belgian blitz after the break saw Eden Hazard score a stunner and Michy Batshuayi strike twice in 15 minutes.

Alex McLeish's men were punished for a series of errors on the night in clinical fashion by the World Cup semi-finalists.

First, John McGinn was dispossessed by Moussa Dembele on the edge of his own box after receiving the ball from goalkeeper Craig Gordon, with Lukaku eventually converting after talisman Eden Hazard worked his magic for the first time on the night.

A fine clearance from Scotland debutant John Souttar and point-blank save from Gordon kept the Scots within touching distance at half-time.

But the match would get away from McLeish's men after the interval as Belgium hit three in quick succession.

Chelsea star Hazard doubled the Red Devils advantage in spectacular fashion, dragging the ball onto his left foot inside the box before slamming a shot high into the net.

Five minutes later Mulgrew's wayward pass was cut out in midfield, with Hazard receiving the ball and setting up substitute Batshuayi to finish.

Batshuayi grabbed his second within 15 minutes after Ryan Jack was tackled by Youri Tielemans in the middle, with the Valencia attacker receiving the ball and slotting it coolly into the corner.

Steven Naismith had a golden chance to grab a consolation for the Scots soon after, but the Hearts attacker was denied from close range by the imposing figure of Courtois.

Further chances came and went as the match drew to a close, with Johnny Russell also testing Real Madrid keeper Courtois.

But the Scots were unable to find the net and head into their Nations League opener against Albania on the back of a heavy defeat.