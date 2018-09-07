McLeish: Scotland taught harsh lessons in Belgium loss

Alex McLeish shouldered the blame after the Scots suffered a heavy defeat at Hampden.

Scotland boss Alex McLeish accepted the blame for the series of errors which saw his side taught "harsh lessons" in a 4-0 loss to Belgium.

The Scots suffered their heaviest home defeat in 45 years as they were picked apart by the classy World Cup semi-finalists, who hit three quick fire goals after half time.

McLeish's men were made to pay for a series of mistakes, with three of the visitors' strikes coming after Scotland lost possession in their own half.

Defeat comes ahead of the Nations League opener to Albania on Monday and the national team manager said his players have to learn fast on the international stage.

McLeish said: "Mistakes cost us, at this level, against a team of that stature, the consequences (of mistakes) are devastating and that's what happened.

"At this level, it's very terrible consequences.

"That's out of my control but what we have encouraged is the lads to pass the ball.

"We don't want to take risks. I don't think John was in a risky situation, a bit of miscontrol but he had a good game.

"The guys have to learn fast, they are young guys who have just broken into the team and they were playing against superstars."

He added: "It is a catalogue of errors but if anyone is going to take the blame it's me for telling them they have to pass it.

"I know Charlie Mulgrew can pass the ball and he was just caught out and then Ryan Jack getting caught on the ball.

"It is harsh lessons, big lessons for the young ones especially."