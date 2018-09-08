Petrov says Celtic can have strong Europa League run

The former Celtic midfielder believes his old team can go far in the competition.

Former Celtic midfielder Stan Petrov said his old side should have ambitions of going far in the Europa League.

Following their impressive display in their win over Rangers, Petrov said his former side should be positive about their chances in the competition after securing a place in the group stages.

The Bulgarian, who played for Celtic in the UEFA Cup final in 2003, believes Brendan Rodgers' men could match the feat achieved by his side 18 years ago.

When asked if they could go all the way, he said: "Why not? They should look forward to it, they have a young inspiring team and a good manager and great fans as well so I hope they do it.

"You live for the European nights, they are special nights and that's why you call it a special European night.

"People look forward to them, they see big teams.

"Why not have a good run in the Europa League?

"These days, the competitive side of the game is so big, so sometimes you wont make it to the Champions league. What is good now is that Europa league is good too.

"A lot of big teams there and I hope Celtic do well."

August saw Celtic exit the Champions League and endure a difficult transfer window, which culminated with the departure of Moussa Dembele.

Petrov believes his former side can now consign that spell to the past and look forward to a successful season

"In the last couple of months I think Celtic went through a few difficult periods.

"Not qualifying for the Champions League and they had a few little problems in the club themselves with some players.

"Letting Dembele go, but they sold him for a great price.

"But I think going into the Europa League and winning against Rangers, and winning in style, will give them great confidence and shows the club is going in right direction."