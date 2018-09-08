  • STV
  • MySTV

Naismith ready to fill in for striker Leigh Griffiths 

Euan Strathearn

The 31-year-old replaced Griffiths at half-time during Scotland's 4-0 defeat to Belgium.

Close: Naismith nearly scored against Belgium.
Close: Naismith nearly scored against Belgium. SNS

Scotland's Steven Naismith insists he's ready to shoot down Albania if Leigh Griffiths does not pull through.

Naismith replaced the Celtic striker at half-time during Friday night's 4-0 friendly defeat to Belgium after Griffiths appeared to struggle towards the end of the opening period.

Alex McLeish's side take on Albania on Monday and Naismith has declared himself ready to fill in should Griffiths pull out through injury.

He said: "Am I up for the job of filling in for Leigh if he doesn't make Monday? Oh definitely, you can't pick and choose where you play in the national team. 

"But I do feel comfortable up there. I've done it at home against Croatia and many other times too. I'll play where the manager wants me to.

"I definitely feel confident in front of goal. Forward players in general play on confidence and when you're scoring everything seems that wee bit easier in front of goal, so that's no different for myself.

"Hopefully if I get any more minutes this week I can take any chances that come my way."

The Hearts forward is top goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership after his hat-trick against St Mirren last weekend took him to four goals for the season.

After his form saw him earn a late call-up to the Scotland squad, he said he will strive to maintain his place and aims to use his experience to help the younger players.

He said: "I've now managed to get back in the squad and so I've just got to work hard when I'm on the training pitch and in the games to show the manager that I do deserve a place.

"I thought I did well last night. 

"We were playing against one of the best teams in the world so you have to be strategic and pick your moments on when to press these guys because, as we showed, when you do it wrong you get punished and that's what happened last night.

"But as for myself, I was delighted to get half a game and I'll work as hard as I can to help the young boys in the squad but also to help us start the campaign well.

Friday's result was the Scots' heaviest home defeat in 45 years but Naismith is certain his young team-mates will not let their latest disappointment linger.

He said: "To be honest I don't think we'll be too down with the result because we are playing against the best in the world. There was a lot of good things on show but we got punished for our mistakes rather than great play from them.

"That's something we'll work on and it needs to change. But overall there was a lot of very good performances.

"These young guys are getting a taste of what it's like at the top and there's a lot of them that will move on to the top clubs in the coming years.

"Hopefully we as a squad can do well together and push on to make a finals."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.