Naismith ready to fill in for striker Leigh Griffiths 

The 31-year-old replaced Griffiths at half-time during Scotland's 4-0 defeat to Belgium.

Close: Naismith nearly scored against Belgium. SNS

Scotland's Steven Naismith insists he's ready to shoot down Albania if Leigh Griffiths does not pull through.

Naismith replaced the Celtic striker at half-time during Friday night's 4-0 friendly defeat to Belgium after Griffiths appeared to struggle towards the end of the opening period.

Alex McLeish's side take on Albania on Monday and Naismith has declared himself ready to fill in should Griffiths pull out through injury.

He said: "Am I up for the job of filling in for Leigh if he doesn't make Monday? Oh definitely, you can't pick and choose where you play in the national team.

"But I do feel comfortable up there. I've done it at home against Croatia and many other times too. I'll play where the manager wants me to.

"I definitely feel confident in front of goal. Forward players in general play on confidence and when you're scoring everything seems that wee bit easier in front of goal, so that's no different for myself.

"Hopefully if I get any more minutes this week I can take any chances that come my way."

The Hearts forward is top goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership after his hat-trick against St Mirren last weekend took him to four goals for the season.

After his form saw him earn a late call-up to the Scotland squad, he said he will strive to maintain his place and aims to use his experience to help the younger players.

He said: "I've now managed to get back in the squad and so I've just got to work hard when I'm on the training pitch and in the games to show the manager that I do deserve a place.



"I thought I did well last night.

"We were playing against one of the best teams in the world so you have to be strategic and pick your moments on when to press these guys because, as we showed, when you do it wrong you get punished and that's what happened last night.

"But as for myself, I was delighted to get half a game and I'll work as hard as I can to help the young boys in the squad but also to help us start the campaign well.

Friday's result was the Scots' heaviest home defeat in 45 years but Naismith is certain his young team-mates will not let their latest disappointment linger.

He said: "To be honest I don't think we'll be too down with the result because we are playing against the best in the world. There was a lot of good things on show but we got punished for our mistakes rather than great play from them.

"That's something we'll work on and it needs to change. But overall there was a lot of very good performances.

"These young guys are getting a taste of what it's like at the top and there's a lot of them that will move on to the top clubs in the coming years.

"Hopefully we as a squad can do well together and push on to make a finals."