Challenge Cup: East Fife beat Thistle, County thump Raith

A round-up of all of Saturday afternoon's second round Challenge Cup action.

Scott Agnew netted for East Fife. SNS

The second round of the Challenge Cup brought mixed fortunes for English sides Sutton United and Boreham Wood, who entered the competition for the first time.

Boreham's stint in the competition was short-lived as Dunfermline eliminated them 6-5 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes in Hertfordshire.

But fellow National League outfit Sutton United progressed to the third round after they overcame Airdrie 1-0.

Northern Irish, Irish and Welsh teams also entered the Challenge Cup at this stage, with Belfast side Crusaders contributing to a goalfest at Palmerston.

They trailed Queen of the South 4-0 at half-time, but struck three second-half goals to give Gary Naysmith's men a scare.

Brian Graham struck four first-half goals as Ross County thrashed Raith Rovers 5-0 at Dingwall whilst Irish side Bohemians won 1-0 at Peterhead.

Meanwhile, Ray McKinnon will be made to wait for his first Falkirk victory after Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomad's defeated the Bairns 1-0.

And there was a shock in Methil as League One's bottom side East Fife came from behind to eliminate Partick Thistle, with on-loan Hearts striker Rory Currie striking the killer blow.

Dundee United also exited the tournament after fellow Championship side Alloa defeated them 5-4 on penalties.

Elsewhere, St Mirren u21s overcame Hamiltons in an all-colt clash, Arbroath beat Annan 3-0, Montrose knocked out Dumbarton, and East Kilbride fell to two late goals to lose 3-2 to Edinburgh City.

Full list of Challenge Cup results