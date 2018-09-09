McLeish: Scotland will come out fighting against Albania

Alex McLeish wants his players to start changing perceptions of the national team.

Scotland boss Alex McLeish has called on his players to come out fighting in their Nations League opener against Albania.

The national side drew criticism for the performance in the 4-0 loss to Belgium, in which three of the World Cup semi-finalists' goals came from Scotland mistakes.

On Monday they look to brush off the heavy defeat when the Nations League campaign gets underway at Hampden.

McLeish believes his players are motivated and ready to prove doubters wrong.

He said: "Scottish mentality is often questioned but when Scottish people are backed into a corner they often come out fighting and give off best performances.

"I'm not saying everyone is against us but the players know that to get their names on the international map again they have to be winning these games."

Scotland haven't qualified for a major tournament since 1998 but the new qualification set-up offers an additional potential pathway to end that long wait.

McLeish wants his players to start strong in a bid to shift perceptions of the national team's chances from that of hope to one of expectation.

He added: "I am hearing from people that it is more hope than expectation.

"We have to change that perception and the players are motivated. Andy Robertson has been a good leader in his short spell as captain.

"He has rallied the guys round and there will be motivation within the group.

"This is where it starts and it is a great opportunity for us to get our name on the map again but we know that we have to respect every opponent."

McLeish to stick with back three

Scotland have scored just once in McLeish's five games to date back in charge of his country.

Under the new regime, the Scots have switched to a back three, with a lone striker tasked with leading the line at the opposite end of the park.

Despite the goal shortage, McLeish sees no reason to change formation at this early stage as he took heart from the performance against the Red Devils.

He said: "The result wasn't good but the performance level wasn't bad so why should I change it?

"There is no evidence if I had gone with 4-4-2 Belgium won't have beaten us 6-0. Then different questions would be being asked."

The Scotland boss added: "Yes, it has been difficult to get goals but we feel good about ourselves and about this game.

"It's up to us to stop the talking and come out with a good result."