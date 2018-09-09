Tierney happy to help Scotland by tackling central role

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney said he'd play anywhere for his country.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5832709136001-kieran-tierney-on-playing-centre-back-for-scotland.jpg" />

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney said he's still learning the ropes at centre-back but insisted he'd play anywhere to help the national team out.

The Celtic full back has been moved inside to a central defensive role for his country after Alex McLeish switched to a back three.

Captain Andy Robertson is currently deployed in Tierney's preferred position of left back.

Tierney said he was adjusting to his new starting spot but is more than willing to learn on the job in a bid to aid Scotland's cause.

He said: "The manager trusts me in another position which is great.

"I have played there a few times there for Celtic so I am familiar to a certain extent and I am enjoying learning a new position as well.

Asked what position he would prefer to play, he added: "The same as every other footballer, on the pitch.

"Everyone knows what position I am.

"It is up to the manager where he plays me but everybody knows what position I play.

"As long as you are on the park you do your best for the country."

Having already led out his club and country, Tierney was touted as a potential captaincy candidate before Robertson was handed the Scotland armband.

The reigning Premiership Young Player of the Year feels he is becoming a greater leader on the park as he matures as a footballer.

Asked if he could feel his influence growing, he said: "I'd like to think so, Brendan Rodgers has trusted me with the armband a few times which helps with that and Malky Mackay gave me it too.

"It's great for your confidence, to be a leader it doesn't matter what age you are, it's about what you do on the park."