Football Talk: Kearney eyes title tilt, Bates hits back

Ambition: Oran Kearney wants to win the league with St Mirren. PA

St Mirren's new boss Oran Kearney is aiming high.

Upon his appointment in Paisley, the Northern Irishman has said he wants to win the Scottish Premiership with the Buddies.

Meanwhile, David Bates was accused of chasing the money as he departed Rangers for Hamburg, with then Ibrox boss Graeme Murty claiming he moved for financial reasons.

But the defensive prospect has denied money was his motive, instead insisting he left due to Hamburg making him feel loved.

Gabby Agbonlahor is also feeling the love, but for him it is towards Celtic. The former Aston Villa attacker played his part in Saturday's Match for Cancer at the home of the Hoops.

Now a free agent, Agbonlahor says he'd jump at the chance to join the Scottish champions.

