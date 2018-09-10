Kearney keen to restore feelgood factor at St Mirren

The new boss at St Mirren Park says there's no need for a major rebuild at the club.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5833038332001-oran-kearney-on-st-mirren-aims.jpg" />

New St Mirren manager Oran Kearney believes the key to success at the club will be having a positive atmosphere in the club and surrounding community.

Kearney has been appointed to replace Alan Stubbs, who lasted just three months in the position and endured a difficult start to the season with the newly-promoted side.

As he aims to improve the club's fortunes, Kearney says he wants to harness the positivity from just a few mobnths before when the Buddies won the Championship to return to the top flight.

"The objective is to really kick on from how well the club had done last season," he said.

"There was such a feelgood factor around here at the end of the season and I've watched videos and bits and pieces of the tour with the trophy. It was very similar to how it was at Coleraine when we won the cup. We had great times and great scenes too.

"The key thing is to tap into that good feeling and that goodwill and use that as a catalyst for next season.

"The club I was at before, I was there nearly eight years and the turnover of players we had in the summer was two players in and two players out. I think at the minute we're a bit away from that model but I think it's something that you strive for.

"I think with that stability and people knowing their jobs and the familiarity can only breed success."

Stubbs made substantial changes to the squad in the summer and early results saw some question the quality of his recruits but Kearney said he wasn't looking to make wholesale changes at the first opportunity.

"I don't think there's a huge rebuild needed," he said.

"First and foremost I think there has to be credit given to the lads of last season in relation to the way they went about their business and won that. I think more than anything it's about tapping into that for a start."



