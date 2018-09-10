  • STV
  • MySTV

Kearney keen to restore feelgood factor at St Mirren

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Derek McLaughlin

The new boss at St Mirren Park says there's no need for a major rebuild at the club.

New St Mirren manager Oran Kearney believes the key to success at the club will be having a positive atmosphere in the club and surrounding community.

Kearney has been appointed to replace Alan Stubbs, who lasted just three months in the position and endured a difficult start to the season with the newly-promoted side.

As he aims to improve the club's fortunes, Kearney says he wants to harness the positivity from just a few mobnths before when the Buddies won the Championship to return to the top flight.

"The objective is to really kick on from how well the club had done last season," he said.

"There was such a feelgood factor around here at the end of the season and I've watched videos and bits and pieces of the tour with the trophy. It was very similar to how it was at Coleraine when we won the cup. We had great times and great scenes too.

"The key thing is to tap into that good feeling and that goodwill and use that as a catalyst for next season. 

"The club I was at before, I was there nearly eight years and the turnover of players we had in the summer was two players in and two players out.  I think at the minute we're a bit away from that model but I think it's something that you strive for. 

"I think with that stability and people knowing their jobs and the familiarity can only breed success."

Stubbs made substantial changes to the squad in the summer and early results saw some question the quality of his recruits but Kearney said he wasn't looking to make wholesale changes at the first opportunity.

"I don't think there's a huge rebuild needed," he said.

"First and foremost I think there has to be credit given to the lads of last season in relation to the way they went about their business and won that. I think more than anything it's about tapping into that for a start."


WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.