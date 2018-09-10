Griffiths on bench as McLeish names Scotland team

The national team boss has named his side to face Albania.

Decision: McLeish has named his side. SNS Group

Alex McLeish has named his Scotland side to face Albania in the Nations League with Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths on the bench for the match at Hampden.

Steven Naismith starts in attack in a side that has several changes from Friday's 4-0 friendly defeat to Belgium.

Allan McGregor replaces Craig Gordon in goal, with Kieran Tierney, Charlie Mulgrew and John Souttar forming a three-man central defence.

Captain Andrew Robertson and Kilmarnock's Stephen O'Donnell start as wing-backs with Kevin McDonald anchoring the midfield.

Callum McGregor and John McGinn play behind an attacking duo of Naismith and Johnny Russell.