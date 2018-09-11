Football Talk: Ferdinand to Buddies, Falcao backs Morelos

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Move: Anton Ferdinand is set to join St Mirren. PA

Oran Kearney has only just got his feet under the desk at St Mirren but he's already set to make a big-name signing.

Former West Ham and QPR defender Anton Ferdinand, younger brother of ex-England star Rio, is in line to join the Buddies after training with the Paisley side yesterday.

Kearney is hopeful the 33-year-old will quickly put pen to paper and bring his "calming influence" to the squad.

Elsewhere, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos made his Colombia bow on Friday in the win over Venezuela.

And the Colombian's current leading attacker, Falcao, reckons Morelos is the man to fill his shoes once he calls it a day.

Top stories