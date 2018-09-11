Steven Naismith calls for Scotland to go on the road

The Hearts attacker says Hampden should remain Scotland's home - just not all the time.

Steven Naismith believes Hampden should remain Scotland's home but reckons the national team must consider going on the road now and again.

The Hearts attacker made a starring return to Alex McLeish's starting line-up as the Scots got off to a winning start in the Nations League.

However, just 17,455 fans were present at the national stadium to see him force an own goal before bagging the second as Scotland won 2-0 against Albania.

The Scottish Football Association are to decide this week whether to stick at Hampden or make Murrayfield the home of both rugby and football.

Naismith says Hampden is his preferred option out of the two despite being far from perfect on nights like Monday when it lies half-empty.

"If it's a straight shoot then I'd say stay at Hampden - but it does need to be looked at," said Naismith. "Tonight is a prime example.

"These kind of games would be better suited at other club grounds that are not as big but have a much better atmosphere."

"There's definitely a difference (when the crowd is not as big). When I played here against Spain and Holland and it's a full crowd, it's a fantastic stadium to play your football in.

"But when it's a Monday night and there is 20-odd thousand there, it's a different game altogether.

"We knew it would be like that so we worked together and we created the tempo ourselves.

"You do need to congratulate the people who did come as it's a tough day of the week to come but we could gain a bit more advantage if we had a smaller stadium that has a much better atmosphere.

"It's not just Tynecastle (as a solution).

"We've got some fantastic grounds. Aberdeen are moving forward with a new stadium, Hibs, Hearts, the Old Firm - why not take advantage of them if it can help us?"