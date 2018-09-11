Tony Fitzpatrick loves new manager Kearney's ambition

New St Mirren boss Oran Kearney said he has aims to win a trophy for the Paisley club.

Oran Kearney was unveiled as new St Mirren manager. SNS

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said he loves new manager Oran Kearney's ambition.

Kearney was quoted on Sunday as saying he wanted "to win the league" but later clarified "If you watch the interview back and you actually listen to the question, the question is, 'what would you like to achieve with St Mirren?'

"And my answer was like it would be for Coleraine at eight years, and at any club that I've ever been to. My aspiration at the start of every season is win a league or to win a cup because I think you have to reach for the stars in anything that you do."

Fitzpatrick said that he found his new managers' comments refreshing and appreciates his aspirations for success.

He told STV: "I love that.

"So many managers come into a club and they're a bit negative.

"They say things like 'We need to stay in the league' or 'if we can survive'.

"That shows the guys ambition and he believes that. Who knows in the future.

"If you don't believe in it it won't happen, you've got to believe in magic."

The newly-promoted club currently sit second bottom of the Premiership, and recruited Kearney following successive defeats in the league.

Fitzpatrick said that while they both share lofty ambitions, the immediate aim is the stay in the division.

He added: "His remit is to win football matches.

"We all aim high and he's no different.

"We want to stay in this league, lets be honest.

"I'd like to win the league and be in top six but if we can stay in this league that will be fantastic."

The arrival of Kearney means he becomes the clubs eighth boss in four years and Fitzpatrick said they want to end the spell of short-term appointments in order to progress.

"We need stability at the club.

"We need to get away from that, you'll never have success by doing that.

"Oran is one we really looked long term on.

The club's chief executive said no decision has yet been reached on Anton Ferdinand who is on trial with the Saints but said they will back the new manager.

"He's looking for experience and it will need to be free transfers as the window is now shut."