O'Donnell 'over the moon' with Scotland starting spot

The Kilmarnock defender said he didn't expect to be in Alex McLeish's squad.

Kilmarnock defender Stephen O'Donnell said he was 'over the moon' to be in the Scotland squad after admitting his call-up came as big surprise.

The 26-year-old made his competitive debut for his country as Alex McLeish's side won 2-0 against Albania on Monday.

O'Donnell originally earned international recognition on the Scots' summer tour of the Americas off the back of his strong showings for Steve Clarke's Killie.

Despite continuing to impress at club level, the former youth international insisted he never expected to retain his spot in the squad for the matches against Belgium and Albania.

"I didn't really expect to be in this squad but I was over the moon to be in it," he said.

"I was delighted to represent my country in the summer and that remains the same.

"The squad in the summer came under a lot of scrutiny for being slightly weaker and I wasn't in the original squad then.

"Six boys from Celtic, boys from down south like Andy Robertson, who is playing Champions League... these top quality players were coming back so I was surprised.

"But I was delighted to get a start and a good win for the country.

"Starting at Hampden was outstanding, something I couldn't have believed in my wildest dreams."

Scotland captain Andy Robertson hailed the displays of new recruits O'Donnell and John McGinn as the Scots got off to a winning start in the Nations League.

"Different class," he said. "John (McGinn) and SOD (O'Donnell) on the right were brilliant.

"For the two of them, who are relatively inexperienced at this level, to put in performances like that was really pleasing.

"But I felt it was a good all-round team performance, clean sheet, two goals, you can't ask for much more."