Irish side host English opposition in Scots Challenge Cup

Sutton United are to visit Bohemians in the third round, while Coleraine head to Wales.

Sutton United defeated Airdrie in the second round of the Challenge Cup. SNS

Irish outfit Bohemians will host English side Sutton United in the third round of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Elsewhere in the last 16, Northern Ireland's Coleraine travel to Wales to face Connah's Quay Nomads.

Bohemians' League of Ireland rivals Sligo Rovers got the the better of Livingston Colts in the last round. Their reward is a trip to face Motherwell Colts.

East Fife surprised Partick Thistle in round two and will look to overcome Championship opposition once more when Queen of the South visit Bayview.

Ties are to be played on the weekend of 13/14 October.

Full third round draw