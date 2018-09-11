Scott Brown: Hampden one of worst stadiums for atmosphere

The Celtic captain believes Scotland matches should be played around the country.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5833491784001-scott-brown-on-hampden.jpg" />

Celtic captain Scott Brown has slammed the Scottish FA's decision to continue with Hampden as the home of Scottish football.

The game's governing body announced on Tuesday they will buy Hampden from Queen's Park for £5m, with Scotland games and domestic cup finals to remain at the Glasgow arena instead of switching to Murrayfield.

Brown, who previously skippered Scotland before retiring from international duty for a second time last year, bemoaned the move as he believes Hampden creates amongst the worst atmospheres he has experienced.

Speaking to STV, he said: "Hampden is possibly one of the worst stadiums I have played in for atmosphere.

"For Scotland, I think we should be playing at Celtic Park, Ibrox, then the smaller games - when you only get 17,000 - should be at Hibs and Hearts.

"The bigger games could be at Murrayfield as well. We have some great stadiums here but we choose to use the wrong stadium for a football match."

The SFA are planning to make alterations to Hampden in a bid to improve the fan experience at the stadium.

Brown reckons those changes will be in vain, however.

Asked if changes to Hampden could help solve the problem, Brown added: "It's not going to happen, they need to start that stadium all over again.

"When they built it, it was built for a running track. You're not going to get the fans and noise that scare the opposing players when they turn up. It's easy for them to turn up... big open pitch, hardly any fans... it's hard for the players.

"You play at Celtic Park, Ibrox, Tynecastle... you have the atmosphere there and that's what makes the opponents scared to come there and play."

Brown was speaking at an event at Celtic Park where visually impaired Celtic fans were given the chance to touch the trophies from the Hoops' Double Treble success.