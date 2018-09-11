Celtic captain Scott Brown set to sign new contract

The 33-year-old expects to agree a new deal at the club within the next few weeks.

Brown has been at Celtic since 2007. SNS

Celtic captain Scott Brown has told STV that he is set to sign a new deal at the club.

The midfielder, whose contract expires next summer, has revealed that he has opened talks over a new deal expects to put pen to paper within the next few weeks.

Brown has won 16 major trophies, including eight league titles, since signing for Celtic in 2007, and said he is looking to play on for another two to three years at the club.

He said: "Me and the club we are speaking.

"There is no problem between myself and the club.

"They know i'm going to sign. There is no issues whatsoever."

"It's just a matter of time for us to get it done.

"We first started talking just before international break.

"It will be done in next couple of weeks hopefully.

"I still feel I've got a good few years left in me. That will be part of the discussion.

"I think two or three years easily.

"I feel fit and I feel good.

Brown was speaking at an event at Celtic Park where visually impaired Celtic fans were given the chance to touch the trophies from the Hoops' Double Treble success.