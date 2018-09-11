Scotland under 21s beat Holland in European qualifier

Late penalty from Everton striker Fraser Hornby gives Scotland crucial away win.

Fraser Hornby celebrates scoring the winner. SNS Group

Scotland scored a late penalty to seal a superb 2-1 win away to Holland in the under 21s European Championships qualifiers.

Everton striker Fraser Horney netted from the spot in the 89th minute having earlier put the Scots ahead in the 54th minute.

Teun Koopmeiners equalised for the hosts with 20 minutes remaining, before Hornby had the final say.

The win leaves Scot Gemmill's side six points behind Group 4 leaders England and level with Ukraine.

It sets up a vital encounter in Kiev next month, when a win will put Scotland in pole position for a play-off spot.

They then finish their campaign at Tynecastle against England while Ukraine travel to Holland.

The European Championships take place in Italy and San Marino next summer.