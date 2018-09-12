Football Talk: Naismith first choice, Hampden reaction

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Starting role: Hearts attacker Steven Naismith is in pole position to start up-front for Scotland going forward. SNS

He wasn't even in the original squad, but after starring against Albania attacker Steven Naismith has leapt up the Scotland pecking order.

Manager Alex McLeish has said the Hearts forward will continue to lead the line for his country, should he keep up his form at club level.

That leaves Leigh Griffiths likely warming the bench, with McLeish acknowledging the Celtic striker is probably p****d off with him at the moment.

Off the pitch, all the furore is over the future home of the national team after the Scottish FA opted to stick with Hampden on Tuesday.

Top stories

ICYMI

Back pages