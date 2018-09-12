Two-goal hero Hornby hails Scotland U21's Holland win

Fraser Hornby scored twice as the Under 21s defeated the Dutch in European qualifying.

At the double: Fraser Hornby (centre) celebrates after scoring for Scotland U21s against Holland. SNS

Scotland Under-21 forward Fraser Hornby said hard work on the training ground was key to the young Scots' dramatic 2-1 win over Holland.

Hornby struck both goals, the second coming in the 88th minute, as Scotland kept their European Championships qualification hopes alive.

The Everton prospect hit the opener by capitalising upon a goalkeeper error to loft the ball into an empty net, before converting a penalty in the dying moments to shock the Dutch.

Hornby, who has now hit goals in his last two appearances for the Under 21s, praised the game plan implemented by

"It was a really good team performance," he said. "Scot and the coaching staff set us out brilliantly, we frustrated them the whole game and knew we'd get a few chances.

"We just had to do what we'd done on the training ground. Thankfully it paid off.

"It's not the first time we've played big teams and used a similar game plan. Against big teams like Holland, who like to keep the ball, it's important to stay narrow and impact and not make it easy for them."

The shock win puts Scotland level on points with second placed Ukraine in Group D, who they face next on their travels.

Hornby said the group is now wide open after the Scots beat Holland home and away.

He added: "Yes, like we said before, we knew if we got a decent result here it would make the group wide open. All we can do is look to win the next game and hopefully qualify for the Euros."

Hornby: Scotland's next number nine?

Talent: Fraser Hornby is a gifted attacker amongst Scotland's youth ranks. SNS

Hornby has emerged as a key player for the Under 21s after scoring five goals in his last two matches.

The powerful attacker, who joined Everton four years ago from Northampton, has progressed through the youth ranks for club and country.

He made his bow for the Toffees' first team last season as Sam Allardyce's team won 3-0 away to Apollon Limassol in the Europa League.

Impressive for Scotland at the Toulon tournament before taking on a starring role in European qualifying, the 18-year-old looks destined for the top should his progress continue.