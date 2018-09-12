Canning: Mentality key for Accies against 'battling' Livi

Martin Canning wants his new-look Hamilton side to match Livingston's energy.

Hamilton boss Martin Canning said his new-look side will have to match Livingston's "battling" qualities if they are to prevail this weekend.

Accies added a further four players on Deadline Day - Fredrik Brustad, Scott Martin, James Keatings and Matt Kilgannon - as Canning put the finishing touches to an extensive squad overhaul.

The new recruits were unable to make an immediate impact as Hamilton lost out to St Johnstone 24 hours later.

Having had the international break to get themselves up to speed, Canning is preparing for his charges to face combative opposition in the form of the newly-promoted Lions.

On Livi, he said:"They've been fantastic, they've gone back to the way they played last season, which was very successful for them.

"They've great energy, great enthusiasm and a big will to win.

"That's something we'll have to match. The mentality of the game will be as important as the tactics.

"If you don't match their battling qualities and enthusiasm you give yourself a problem straight away."

He added: "That desire to win, that energy they have, it makes them a difficult opponent.

"It's quite similar to when we came up, that belief from promotion through the play-offs, we need to make sure we match up."

While Livi and St Mirren have opted to make quickfire managerial changes this season, Canning has now been in charge of Accies since January 2015.

The 36-year-old said stability is key for Hamilton going forward, although he is fully aware of the perils that come with football management.

"It's a difficult job, but that's modern day football now," he said.

"I've been fortunate we have a stable club with a good ownership that believe in doing things a certain way.

"That's five seasons now in the Premiership, which is a record for Hamilton.

"We're obviously doing something right but want to do better."