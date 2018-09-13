Levein 'overwhelmed' by well-wishes upon Hearts return

The Jam Tarts boss will decide whether he returns to the dugout this weekend on Friday.

Return: Craig Levein is mulling over a dugout return this weekend. SNS

Hearts boss Craig Levein has been "overwhelmed" by the volume of people sending well-wishes his way following a recent health scare.

The former Scotland manager has returned to his role in charge of the Jam Tarts after being admitted to hospital for treatment at the end of August.

Levein missed the Jam Tarts' emphatic win over St Mirren as he recovered.

While the 53-year-old said he is now feeling a "hell of a lot better", he will hold off on deciding whether to return to the dugout for the trip to Motherwell until Friday.

Levein said: "I don't want to go into any details, suffice to say I feel a hell of a lot better.

"I'd like to thank the staff at ERI coronary care unit and paramedics for everything they did for me."

On the number of well-wishes he had received, Levein added: "It was fantastic, my daughter said to me: 'Dad, this was the best career move you ever made!'

"It's been overwhelming, the number of people who have been in touch.

"I'm feeling stronger every day, I haven't 100% made my mind up as to whether I'll be in the dugout or not on Saturday.

"I've a bit of a cold so am lacking a bit of energy but will make that decision tomorrow."

In Levein's absence, assistant manager Austin McPhee stepped up to take charge of first-team affairs for the Buddies visit.

Hearts kept up their strong start to the season with a 4-1 win and Levein praised all those involved in prolonging the Edinburgh side's win streak.

"We've people here who can take on responsibility," he continued. "Everybody has stepped up to the mark in the last couple of weeks.

"Some of the senior players have been fantastic, even Christophe who is injured has been round about it, that enabled us to win against St Mirren.

"We've an even tougher test on Saturday, Stephen's team look like they have their mojo back a bit."

John Souttar won his first two senior Scotland caps in the matches against Belgium and Albania.

The Hearts stopper drew plaudits for his showings across the double-header but Levein said Souttar's displays came as no surprise.

He said: "John doesn't get fazed by anything, he handles everything particularly well.

"He's played a hell of a lot of football for his age, he's improved enormously this last couple of seasons.

"He looked like he had been playing international football for years, that's the biggest compliment I can pay him."