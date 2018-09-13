  • STV
  • MySTV

Gordon calls for transparency in disciplinary process

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The Celtic goalkeeper says "clouded" system could cover up "allegiances".

Gordon wants clarity over decisions.
Gordon wants clarity over decisions. SNS Group

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has called for greater transparency within the Scottish FA's disciplinary system and suggested that the "clouded" system means people may believe club allegiances play a part in decisions.

The Scotland international's comments come after a period of intense criticism for the national association and the disciplinary process.

Among a number of contentious disciplinary issues, Kilmarnock's Gary Dicker and Aberdeen's Mikey Devlin were controversially sent off, with both losing their appeals, while no action was taken against Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor after footage showed an attempted kick at Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer during the recent Old Firm derby.

The latter decision prompted discussion about the interpretation of violent conduct rules, as well as scrutiny of the Scottish FA's Judicial Panel Protocol with a change to the process now meaning three former top level referees have to agree that a red card offence was missed.

Gordon, asked if the uncertainty over the rules made things difficult for players, said that the risk shouldn't be taken. He then criticised the process where he claimed a lack of transparency meant there was no faith in the system, saying nobody knew where the referees' "allegiances" were.

'It's a strange system, you never know who the referees are or what their allegiances might be. I just think that's probably not the best way to go about it.'
Craig Gordon

"I think if [players] are in two minds or they don't know then they shouldn't be doing either, to be honest," he said.

"You're going to put yourself in a difficult position and make referees have to make a decision, or a compliance officer or however they go about trying to adjudicate these things at the moment.

"It seems quite a clouded subject in how they get to the decisions. As far as I'm aware it goes to three referees and there's no comeback. You don't know who they are.

"It's a strange system, you never know who the referees are or what their allegiances might be. I just think that's probably not the best way to go about it.

"I'm not saying I've got the answers but certainly if you've got the incidents that things are happening on the pitch, if the referee misses them then there has to be that system in place that there is retrospective action and they should be getting that right."

Gordon didn't say that club allegiances were influencing decisions but said that the anonymity required by the Scottish FA process meant that it could always be questioned. He also said that players hadn't been fully briefed on changes to the interpretation of the rules before the new season kicked off.

"We don't know who the panel is so it's hard to know either way," he said. "It makes it look like there's that possibility and it shouldn't be that way.

"We just need to know exactly what's happening, what is violent conduct and what's not. Then everybody abides by those laws and we get on with it.

"It's happened now, that's the decision and we move on. He's free to play in the next match but for Rangers they've got more than two great goalkeepers so whoever plays in the first team they'll have a great goalie.

"So I don't think it makes a difference to points or to the league it's just about getting decisions right."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.