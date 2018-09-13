Armstrong windfall leaves Dyce Boys Club 'gobsmacked'

The boys club have been handed a £120k boost from Southampton for Stuart Armstrong.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5834425489001-dyce-boys-club-on-stuart-armstrong-windfall.jpg" />

Dyce Boys Club treasurer Len Nicol has been left "gobsmacked" by the £120k windfall his club have received following Stuart Armstrong's £7m transfer from Celtic to Southampton.

Courtesy of a FIFA ruling over the development of young players, the Aberdeenshire youth football institution has been handed a bumper sum by the Saints.

Armstrong spent five years as part of Dyce's set-up as a youth footballer, before going on to become a full Scotland international and now a Premier League star.

On the windfall, Nicol said: "The best word to describe it is gobsmacked.

"It's absolutely unbelievable and even now I have seen the first instalment being received it is still hard to believe.

"We got a whisper from Stuart's dad, who said things like: 'you could be getting quite a considerable sum of money and are you sitting down?'

"That was when we began to wonder how much we were going to get.

"It's a game-changer, we have to plan for the best things to do with the money.

"We can only spend money once, we need to make sure we know what we are doing."

Armstrong paid tribute to the coaches and volunteers at Dyce for helping him on his path to the top.

He said: "I owe a lot to the coaches and volunteers at Dyce Boys Club. I joined the club when I was 13 years old and spent five happy years there.

"I'm really proud that the move to Southampton has triggered a payment to the club as it was a great place for me to learn and enjoy my football while I was growing up."