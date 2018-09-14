Football Talk: Brown's coaching role, Sutton slams panel

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Talks: Scott Brown expects to sign a new deal with Celtic. SNS

Not content with just handing his captain a new deal, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers sees Scott Brown taking on a coaching role further down the line.

The midfielder is set to put pen to paper on a fresh Hoops contract. Once Brown, 33, eventually does hang up his boots, though, Rodgers is prepared to welcome him onto his backroom staff.

Meanwhile, Alloa forward Greig Spence has revealed details of a goodwill gesture from Craig Gordon after the Celtic keeper's clattering challenge ruled him out for three months.

Scotland international Gordon paid Spence's wages throughout his recovery from the horror tackle, claims the striker.

Elsewhere, the SFA disciplinary panel continues to come under scrutiny, with Chris Sutton it's latest critic after Kille boss Steve Clarke was charged for his statement over Gary Dicker's red card appeal.

