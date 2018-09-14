Clarke stands by statement ahead of Hampden hearing

Steve Clarke slammed the SFA for spelling his name wrong on the charge sheet.

Hearing: Steve Clarke will head to Hampden on October 25. SNS

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke stood by his statement that has led to a Hampden hearing, before hitting out at the SFA for spelling his name wrong on the charge sheet.

The Killie boss and his club have been charged after Clarke slammed the governing body for refusing to overturn Gary Dicker's red card by referee Willie Collum, claiming the call was "pre-judged".

While disappointed that his employers have also been disciplined, Clarke insisted he has no intention of retracting his comments when he heads to the national stadium on October 25.

The ex-Chelsea coach went on to brand the SFA "unprofessional" after his name was written as Steven rather than the correct spelling of Stephen on the charge sheet sent to Rugby Park.

He said: "Disappointed that the club has been charged for something I said, that's the first part.

"Obviously we are going to fight our corner. We're going to go to the hearing and put forward our case.

"I stand by everything I said in the statement, no retraction so I look forward to the hearing.

"On the changes, maybe being a little bit pedantic but I thought it was disrespectful that they spelt my name wrong, both on the front cover and inside.

"I won't use the word amateurish, but certainly unprofessional."