Scott McKenna returns to ease Aberdeen's injury woes

The Scotland international is to make his comeback for the Dons' trip to St Johnstone.

Scott McKenna is to return for Aberdeen this weekend. SNS Group

Scott McKenna has returned to fitness and is available for Aberdeen's trip to St Johnstone.

The Scotland international suffered a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season as the Dons drew with Rangers.

At the time, the defender was ruled out for six weeks but he has returned one week ahead of schedule from his lay-off.

McKenna's return comes as a big boost to Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, who is currently short of options at the back.

Mikey Devlin is serving a suspension following his red card against Kilmarnock, while Mark Reynolds and Tommie Hoban are long-term injury absentees.

On McKenna's return, McInnes said: "The timing couldn't be any more perfect, with Mikey Devlin suspended and the injuries to Tommie Hoban Mark Reynolds.

"It's a welcome return, he's worked extremely hard and is now back in full training.

"We welcome his back but still have a lot of injuries at the minute, which isn't ideal.

"Unfortunately, the squad isn't as strong as it can be but with Scott coming back into it that gives his real strength as he was fantastic before his injury."

The Dons' treatment room remains a busy one despite McKenna's return to fitness. Hoban, Reynolds and Greg Tansey are sidelined longer term, while Scott Wright and Frank Ross have also picked up recent knocks.

Man Utd loan signing James Wilson is another who misses out on the visit to Perth, but McInnes expects the striker to return next weekend.