Djoum admits he should have seen red on injury comeback

The Hearts midfielder lunged at St Mirren's Ryan Flynn on his return after months out.

Back: Arnaud Djoum has been out injured since February SNS Group

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum was so excited to be back on the field after seven months out injured that he almost got himself sent off.

The Cameroon international made his first team return in the 4-1 win over St Mirren a fortnight ago, but admits he was lucky to stay on the park after catching Ryan Flynn with a lunge.

The 29-year-old, who is now pushing for a start in Craig Levein's side to face Motherwell on Saturday, said: "It was great in the last game to come on, and see the fans welcome that they gave me - that was really great.

"I was so excited, and that's probably why I made a bad tackle that maybe deserved a red card.

"But I just feel good now. I'm close to 100%."

Djoum suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon against Ross County in February, requiring surgery and an extensive rehabilitation programme, just months after a spell out with a succession of knee injuries.

Djoum said: "The last couple of years have been really hard for me.

"I have lived through it and I don't want to think too much about it now. I just want to look forward and enjoy playing football.

"That's the most important thing now. That and staying fit!"

The 2017 Cup of African Nations winner is delighted to see manager Levein back at work this week following a health scare and hopes to see him back in the dugout soon.

He added: "It is really important that the gaffer is here, it's important for the group because he's made the club what it is just now.

"When he's next to us on the bench the team feels better, more comfortable and secure."