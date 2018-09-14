Leigh Griffiths signs new four-year deal with Celtic

The Scotland striker has extended his stay with the Hoops until the summer of 2022.

Extension: Leigh Griffiths has penned a new contract with Celtic. SNS

Leigh Griffiths has signed a new four-year contract with Celtic.

The Scotland international has put pen to paper on a deal which extends his contract until at least the summer of 2022.

Griffiths scored his 100th goal for the Hoops a fortnight ago as Celtic beat Suduva 3-0 before quickly eyeing up 200 strikes for the Scottish champions as his next target.

Club captain Scott Brown and winger James Forrest are expected to follow in Griffiths' footsteps by extending their deals at Parkhead.

"I'm over the moon," Griffiths told Celtic TV. "It's been a long time coming, talks have been ongoing for a while and I'm glad to get it over the line.

"The main aim is to be here for as long as I can, and for Celtic to have shown that faith in me to sign me for another four years makes me ecstatic.

"From the moment I walked in the door here, this is where I wanted to be for the rest of my life. I've been here for three-and-a-half years already and to sign another four-year deal is great. I can't wait for the future.