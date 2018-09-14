Gerrard aims to improve Wallace's fitness for Rangers 

The Light Blues manager said 'everyone was moving on' after Lee Wallace's appeal was upheld.

Steven Gerrard hopes to hand Eros Grezda his Rangers debut against Dundee. SNS

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said improving Lee Wallace's fitness is his priority as "everyone moves on" following the disciplinary appeal decision.

Defender Wallace and former striker Kenny Miller learned earlier this month their appeal against disciplinary sanctions imposed upon them by Rangers had been upheld.

The pair were fined heavily for an alleged dressing-room bust-up with Graeme Murty after the 4-0 defeat to Celtic.

Miller has since moved on to Dundee, who visit Ibrox this weekend, but Wallace remains in Gerrard's first-team plans at Ibrox.

Gerrard, who revealed Ryan Jack and Gareth McAuley have sustained calf injuries but that Lassana Coulibaly and Eros Grezda could feature against the Dark Blues, said: "Everyone is moving on, the decision has been made.

"Lee come out with the result he wanted and we move on.

"He's missed a year of football which is what I am more interested in and we are doing everything to move his fitness levels forward.

"He's working hard on the training pitch, but had a minor setback in the last couple of days.

"In the main, the plan is to have him fit and available and get some minutes in his legs."

Wallace was a notable absentee as Gerrard named his squad for Europa League group stage.

The Rangers manager - unwilling to discuss the controversy over SFA disciplinary procedures - said the full-back and midfielder Jordan Rossiter, who has also suffered recurring injury problems, were omitted as they would struggle to cope with the fixture backlog.

He said: "The reason behind that, it's the same for Jordan Rossiter, they are coming off the back of playing very little football so it makes no sense to congest their game plan.

"There is no way Lee Wallace or Jordan Rossiter would be able to play Saturday, Thursday, Sunday for example.

"We want to help them and find a schedule that suits them. For the short term, I think that will be one game a week, at the moment."

Forward Miller makes a quick return to Govan on Saturday after joining up with Dundee.

Gerrard urged the Rangers support to give the veteran forward an ovation upon his comeback.

He continued: "It's great for him to come back to the fans, they love him hear.

"I hope he enjoys his day but comes out with the wrong result.

"I'd love him to get an ovation, it's a great feeling when you go back to a team you gave a lot of your career to and he should be appreciated, for sure.

