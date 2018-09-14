  • STV
  • MySTV

Gerrard aims to improve Wallace's fitness for Rangers 

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Light Blues manager said 'everyone was moving on' after Lee Wallace's appeal was upheld.

Steven Gerrard hopes to hand Eros Grezda his Rangers debut against Dundee.
Steven Gerrard hopes to hand Eros Grezda his Rangers debut against Dundee. SNS

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said improving Lee Wallace's fitness is his priority as "everyone moves on" following the disciplinary appeal decision.

Defender Wallace and former striker Kenny Miller learned earlier this month their appeal against disciplinary sanctions imposed upon them by Rangers had been upheld.

The pair were fined heavily for an alleged dressing-room bust-up with Graeme Murty after the 4-0 defeat to Celtic.

Miller has since moved on to Dundee, who visit Ibrox this weekend, but Wallace remains in Gerrard's first-team plans at Ibrox.

Gerrard, who revealed Ryan Jack and Gareth McAuley have sustained calf injuries but that Lassana Coulibaly and Eros Grezda could feature against the Dark Blues, said: "Everyone is moving on, the decision has been made.

"Lee come out with the result he wanted and we move on.

"He's missed a year of football which is what I am more interested in and we are doing everything to move his fitness levels forward.

"He's working hard on the training pitch, but had a minor setback in the last couple of days.

"In the main, the plan is to have him fit and available and get some minutes in his legs."

Wallace was a notable absentee as Gerrard named his squad for Europa League group stage.

The Rangers manager - unwilling to discuss the controversy over SFA disciplinary procedures - said the full-back and midfielder Jordan Rossiter, who has also suffered recurring injury problems, were omitted as they would struggle to cope with the fixture backlog.

He said: "The reason behind that, it's the same for Jordan Rossiter, they are coming off the back of playing very little football so it makes no sense to congest their game plan.

"There is no way Lee Wallace or Jordan Rossiter would be able to play Saturday, Thursday, Sunday for example.

"We want to help them and find a schedule that suits them. For the short term, I think that will be one game a week, at the moment."

Forward Miller makes a quick return to Govan on Saturday after joining up with Dundee.

Gerrard urged the Rangers support to give the veteran forward an ovation upon his comeback.

He continued: "It's great for him to come back to the fans, they love him hear.

"I hope he enjoys his day but comes out with the wrong result.

"I'd love him to get an ovation, it's a great feeling when you go back to a team you gave a lot of your career to and he should be appreciated, for sure.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.