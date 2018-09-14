McCann convinced pointless Dundee will soon come good

The Dark Blues have lost all four of their Premiership matches this season.

Neil McCann expects Dundee to "go" once they get their first win of the Premiership season.

The Dark Blues are currently pointless after four straight losses at the offset of the league campaign.

McCann takes his side to former club Rangers this weekend as he looks to clamber off the bottom by putting points on the board.

The international break offered Dundee time to work on the training ground in a bid to improve their fortunes.

McCann hasn't looked to hit the reset button during the interval, though, as he is convinced his team are on the verge of a turnaround.

He said: "It's not a new start because we have already started and we're sitting on zero points.

"We know where we are in terms of position in the table but performances have been good, largely.

"I'm just reinforcing to the boys that I trust them, 100 per cent.

"We're a good side, a very, very good side, we've added quality just before the window closed that will help us.

"All it is taking is us getting our noses in-front and winning that first game. Once that comes, we'll go, I've no doubt of that."

Ex-Rangers striker Kenny Miller joined Dundee after his short-lived stint in charge of Livingston.

The veteran forward is now preparing to make a quick return to Ibrox and McCann reckons he'll receive a warm welcome.

He added: "I think Kenny has been a magnificent servant to Rangers and I'm sure the Rangers fans will give him a very good reception.

"I'm looking forward to the Dundee reception he is going to get, because he is now one of our main men.

"He is going to Ibrox to get three points for Dundee but should be given the reception he deserves as he was a first-class player for Rangers."