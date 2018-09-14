Lennon has sympathy with Clarke and McInnes' frustrations

The Hibs head coach shared his thoughts after the disciplinary process came under fire.

Lennon says there's understandable confusion about decisions. SNS Group

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has said that he understands why fellow managers Steve Clarke and Derek McInnes feel frustrated by the Scottish FA's disciplinary processes.

Aberdeen branded the governing body's explanation of why Mikey Devlin's red card wasn't overturned on appeal as "unacceptable" and McInnes has spoken about his unhappiness with the decision.

Kilmarnock boss Clarke has been hit with a disciplinary charge himself after saying that an appeal against Gary Dicker's sending off was pre-judged.

Lennon said he had sympathy for his colleagues and didn't believe either incident was a clear red card.

"I understand Steve's frustration," he said. "I understand Aberdeen's frustration, looking at the two incidents.

"I don't think Gary Dicker's was a red card and I am not sure Devlin's was either.

"Did Gary use excessive force in the tackle? I am not so sure.

"I thought it was a decent tackle and the Devlin one, probably a yellow card."

The disciplinary process at Hampden has come under intense scrutiny over a number of incidents, including Alfredo Morelos winning an appeal against a red card for violent conduct, and the decision not to cite his Rangers teammate Allan McGregor for kicking out at Kristoffer Ajer during the match against Celtic.

Lennon said that a briefing at the start of the season had explained to him how these incidents shouldn't merit a red card but he said there had to be more awareness of the interpretation of the rules.

"To be fair, the other ones with Allan McGregor and [Alfredo] Morelos, we went to the referees' meeting and unless there's excessive force used, which they probably weren't in both cases, then I understand them being rescinded," he said. "But I can understand Steve's frustration at Gary's not being rescinded.

"We were satisfied [with the explanation] at the time but you see what's happened since then and there's confusion among the managers. I sympathise with both Derek and Steve in these instances."