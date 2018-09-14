Scottish FA defends changes to disciplinary process

The governing body has responded to widespread criticism of recent decisions.

The SFA's judicial process has been updated this season. SNS Group

The Scottish FA has defended changes made to its disciplinary system and says alterations were made after consultation with people across the game, including players and managers.

The Judicial Panel Protocol was updated during the close season, with significant changes to the process for both appealing red cards and how sending off offences missed by a match referee are handled. The application of the new rules have seen the governing body widely criticised but they say stakeholders from across the game agreed to the changes and that every club was made aware of them before the new season.

Several high-profile decisions have brought the system under close scrutiny with top flight managers expressing their unhappiness at bot the outcomes and the process.

Aberdeen saw an appeal over Mikey Devlin's sending off fail and branded the Scottish FA's explanation as "unacceptable", while Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke said his club's appeal over Gary Dicker's red card was pre-judged.

Clarke also expressed unhappiness at the club having no representation at the disciplinary hearing, a change from the process in previous years.

Those incidents, along with a decision not to charge Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor retrospectively for a kick at Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer, have prompted figures within the game to say that the system is flawed.

I a statement issued on Friday, a Scottish FA spokesperson explained the changes, highlighted the input from outside Hampden when the alterations were considered, and said that they would welcome further input.

The spokesperson said: "The overall changes introduced this summer were the subject of discussion and input from two separate working groups comprising representatives from across Scottish football, including clubs, managers and players who met on numerous occasions to discuss and agree to these changes to the Protocol.

"The SPFL Competitions Working Group, which includes representation from all four leagues, were also consulted during the process. Systems used across other national associations, including the FA, were considered as part of the process, and influenced the recommended approach. These recommendations were approved by the Scottish FA board and all member clubs received details of all the changes in writing at the start of the season.

"We are always open to making the system more transparent with written reasons for Fast Track proceedings now published on the Scottish FA website alongside details of all Notices of Complaint and Claims lodged and dealt with under the Judicial Panel Protocol.

"The clubs, players and managers are represented in the ongoing review of the Judicial Panel Protocol and we will welcome any input this season through our usual processes.

"In addition, our Referee Operations Department will continue to offer the opportunity to clubs to be refreshed on the current coaching guidance given to referees and any modifications to the Laws of the Game in the future."