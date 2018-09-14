St Mirren complete signing of defender Anton Ferdinand

The 33-year-old has become Oran Kearney's first signing as St Mirren manager.

Deal: Ferdinand has joined St Mirren. PA

St Mirren have announced the signing of former West Ham defender Anton Ferdinand.

The centre-back was a free agent after leaving Southend United in the summer and had been training with the Paisley side over the last week.

Now he has become new St Mirren manager Oran Kearney's first signing after agreeing a deal that runs until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old is best known for his time in the English top flight with West Ham, where he played over 150 games. He has also played for Sunderland, QPR, Bursaspor, Antalyaspor and Reading.